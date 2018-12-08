PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of puppies on Long Island are in need of a forever home for the holidays.

42 small-breed puppies and pooches rescued by the North Shore Animal League arrived in Port Washington Saturday morning.

The animals were rescued from puppy mills and brought to our area.

“We get them back here, try to give them a second chance in life, try to get them as healthy as possible,” Ted Moriates from the North Shore Animal League said. “They totally get spayed and neutered and then find that forever home so they can live happily ever after.”

Once the puppies are medically assessed and groomed they’ll begin to be available for adoption starting next Friday.