BREAKINGOn-Duty FBI Agent Shot While Conducting Surveillance In Brooklyn, Sources Say
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    12:30 AMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMLast Man Standing
    02:00 AMCops
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJetlife
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMLeverage
    03:05 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, North Shore Animal League

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of puppies on Long Island are in need of a forever home for the holidays.

42 small-breed puppies and pooches rescued by the North Shore Animal League arrived in Port Washington Saturday morning.

The animals were rescued from puppy mills and brought to our area.

More: Pet-Friendly Restaurants | Doggy Day Trips | NYC Pet Adoption Guide

“We get them back here, try to give them a second chance in life, try to get them as healthy as possible,” Ted Moriates from the North Shore Animal League said. “They totally get spayed and neutered and then find that forever home so they can live happily ever after.”

Once the puppies are medically assessed and groomed they’ll begin to be available for adoption starting next Friday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s