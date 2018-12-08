NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens nightclub has had its licenses suspended again after a late night shooting injured five people.

Police say a man and four women were struck by gunfire at the Rose Lounge in Richmond Hill around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

An argument between club goers reportedly turned violent and one of the guests starting firing. Authorities say all of the victims were taken an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman is still on the run.

According to reports, the club has been hotspot for trouble since it opened at the beginning of 2018.

The Rose Lounge lost its liquor license after a double shooting in April.

Police were reportedly called to the location nearly a dozen times for various violations.

The NYPD did not release a description of the shooter during a Saturday morning press conference which announced the lounge’s license suspension.

