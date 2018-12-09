NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An off-duty New York City firefighter has been killed in a suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Faizal Coto was involved in crash on the Belt Parkway near Bay 8th Street and Shore Parkway just before 5 a.m.

Officer responding to the accident found Coto lying next to his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang with a head wound. The firefighter was pronounced dead after being taken to Coney Island Hospital.

Police say they’re investigating to determine how Coto received his injuries. The other driver involved in the collision reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The 33-year-old was with the FDNY for three years and served with engine company 245.

Sources told CBS2 that police have not determined the exact cause of Coto’s death however, it is likely that the case will be investigated as a homicide.

