NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s John Elliott and Cindy Hsu introduce Murphy and Archie.

Murphy is a four-year-old Silky Terrier who loves to go for walks, loves to play fetch, is housebroken, and happy being only dog at home.

Archie is a seven-year-old, seven-pound Maltese who is hypoallergenic, housebroken, and wee-wee pad trained. Archie is very playful, loving, and sweet.

Archie will be going to the “Blessing of the Animals” Sunday at Christ Church NYC on 60th Street and Park Avenue. People (and pets) of all religions are welcome and invited to come and bring their animals to be blessed!

CBS2 has a Furry Friend Finder update. We are thrilled that the sweet and petite Chihuahua, Valentina, has fully recovered from her orthopedic surgery and was adopted by Chelsea and Samuel and their nine-year-old toy Chihuahua Lulu.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.