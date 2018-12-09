  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS 2 News at 6:30 PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A lot of us are going to holiday parties this season, but how do you enjoy them while sticking to your diet?

Nutritional therapist and author Amy Ruth Finegold joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to share healthy holiday eating tips to prevent holiday weight gain.

  1. glass of eggnog prop –  swap the eggnog for alcohol. (talk about calorie difference)
  2. roasted veg dish – If bringing a dish, bring a vegetable platter.  There will most likely be other people secretly trying not to gain weight!
  3. properly proportioned plates – Focus on the conversation over the food.  If you do that, you will eat slowly and most likely not run for seconds.
  4. plate of desserts – Talk about which dessert to indulge in and how to cut the calories if someone cuts you a large piece.
  5. don’t wear loose fitting clothes – That way if your stomach starts to bloat, clothes that fit right will stop you from overeating.
  6. keep food preferences to yourself – Unless you are vegetarian or have an allergy, you don’t need to stress out the host that you might be skipping a few of the dishes.
  7. if it’s Christmas Day lunch – listen to your body and modify dinner.
  8. if it’s a cocktail party with pass outs – eat a snack before so you aren’t hungry and eat a small breakfast type meal (yogurt and banana) when you get home.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s