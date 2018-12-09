Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A lot of us are going to holiday parties this season, but how do you enjoy them while sticking to your diet?
Nutritional therapist and author Amy Ruth Finegold joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to share healthy holiday eating tips to prevent holiday weight gain.
- glass of eggnog prop – swap the eggnog for alcohol. (talk about calorie difference)
- roasted veg dish – If bringing a dish, bring a vegetable platter. There will most likely be other people secretly trying not to gain weight!
- properly proportioned plates – Focus on the conversation over the food. If you do that, you will eat slowly and most likely not run for seconds.
- plate of desserts – Talk about which dessert to indulge in and how to cut the calories if someone cuts you a large piece.
- don’t wear loose fitting clothes – That way if your stomach starts to bloat, clothes that fit right will stop you from overeating.
- keep food preferences to yourself – Unless you are vegetarian or have an allergy, you don’t need to stress out the host that you might be skipping a few of the dishes.
- if it’s Christmas Day lunch – listen to your body and modify dinner.
- if it’s a cocktail party with pass outs – eat a snack before so you aren’t hungry and eat a small breakfast type meal (yogurt and banana) when you get home.