3 Injured In Emergency Landing On Paramus Golf Course
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A small plane carrying four people was forced to make an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course Sunday afternoon.

According to police, three people on board suffered minor injuries when the plane touched down on the Paramus Golf Course.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Officials say the single propeller aircraft apparently had engine problems shortly after taking off from Lincoln Park Airport. It was headed to Poughkeepsie, New York.

In a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was identified as a Mooney M20 aircraft. The FAA added that they are investigating the cause of the forced landing.

