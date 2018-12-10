  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

It’s another chilly, crisp afternoon out there, but thankfully it’s a brighter story than yesterday. We’ll watch that thermometer climb to nearly 40° — so, a little warmer than yesterday — but a gentle breeze will make it feel more like the low 30s.

jl morning wind chills map1 12/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Forecast

Expect mainly clear conditions tonight with lighter winds and tumbling temps. In the city we’ll dip a little below freezing, but we’ll likely fall into the teens across some of our suburban areas.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow2 12/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Forecast

It’s more of the same tomorrow with perhaps a degree or two lost. It will be another mostly sunny day though with temps stuck in the 30s.

As for Wednesday, it’s another bright one, but you’re gonna want to keep the coat on.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s