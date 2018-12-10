Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

It’s another chilly, crisp afternoon out there, but thankfully it’s a brighter story than yesterday. We’ll watch that thermometer climb to nearly 40° — so, a little warmer than yesterday — but a gentle breeze will make it feel more like the low 30s.

Expect mainly clear conditions tonight with lighter winds and tumbling temps. In the city we’ll dip a little below freezing, but we’ll likely fall into the teens across some of our suburban areas.

It’s more of the same tomorrow with perhaps a degree or two lost. It will be another mostly sunny day though with temps stuck in the 30s.

As for Wednesday, it’s another bright one, but you’re gonna want to keep the coat on.