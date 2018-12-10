NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Andy Cohen just couldn’t help joining in the SantaCon fun over the weekend.

The Bravo host was looking out his apartment window Saturday when he spotted a party on the roof of a nearby building.

He posted about it on Instagram, and someone at the party took notice, inviting him over.

“Do I go? I feel kind of funny, but it could be classic,” he posted.

Cohen even decided to extend an invite to his new friends, as well.

“That was really good tequila. You invited me to your party, I invite you to my party. That’s how it works. Right guys?” he said.

On Sunday night, some of the hosts served as guest bartenders on his show “Watch What Happens Live.”