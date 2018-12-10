NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Outrage and calls for action are growing over cellphone video posted online showing police officers yanking a child from his mother’s arms at a Brooklyn city agency building.

The mother, 23-year-old Jazmine Headley, can be seen in the video holding tightly to her baby son as three NYPD officers try to take the 1-year-old away.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is holding a news conference Monday morning, where he is expected to call for charges to be dropped against Headley.

She’s in custody and faces several charges, including acting in a manner injurious to a child and resisting arrest.

Police said they were called after Headley refused to leave a center for government assistance in Boerum Hill.

Nyashia Ferguson shot the video at the SNAP Center on Bergen Street on Friday afternoon. She said the incident started because there were no chairs left and the mother sat on the ground with her child. They had been waiting in line for nearly two hours for food and child daycare services.

“The security guard, I guess she came over and told her she couldn’t sit there. So she’s like, ‘Where am I going to sit?’ She was like ‘I guess you’re going to just have to stand.’ She said, ‘Well, I’m not gonna stand with my son,'” Ferguson said. “She was like ‘What is the crime? What did I do wrong?’ And then it just escalated.”

Authorities said staff and human resources peace officers at the facility told the woman to leave several times because of what they called “disorderly conduct towards other people.” But she refused, so police were called, CBS2’s Duddridge reported.

When officers arrived, they also asked Headley to leave. When she didn’t they attempted to arrest her. They claim she resisted.

“I was just so disgusted. I couldn’t believe they was doing that to that child. I just couldn’t believe it. It was crazy,” Ferguson said.

The NYPD said Headley refused medical treatment for both herself and her child, who is now in the care of a family member.

The Administration for Children’s Services was notified.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is also calling for a thorough investigation.

This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I’d like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this. It’s hard to watch this video. https://t.co/5TPN03fHU6 — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) December 9, 2018

“If they would’ve just talked to her as a woman, gave her time to calm her self down, then I think it would’ve went way different. She wouldn’t be in jail,” Ferguson said.