NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The “Fearless Girl” statue will be unveiled at her new, permanent home Monday.

The bronze sculpture was removed from its spot opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” last month and reinstalled three a few blocks away from the New York Stock Exchange.

“This move to a new location will improve access for visitors and ensure that her message and impact continues to be heard,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in April.

The statue was first installed on the eve of International Women’s Day in March 2017 and quickly became a tourist attraction.

It was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors to call on companies to put more women on their boards.