NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of cutting another rider on the subway.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday on board the D train at the Norwood-205 Street/Bainbridge Avenue station in the Bronx.

Police said the 48-year-old victim woke up when he felt someone take his backpack from his lap. He noticed the suspect emptying the bag on the floor.

When the man confronted the suspect, he cut him on his face, neck and hands with a sharp object, police said.

The suspect took off, and the man realized his cellphone was missing.

Police described the suspect as a 30 to 50-year-old Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black sunglasses, blue hooded sweater with the word Nike across the front, blue jeans and dark-colored boots.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

