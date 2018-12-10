NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 63-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV early Monday in Brooklyn.

Police said Pedro Jimenez, of Manhattan, was setting up cones for a film shoot on Douglas Street near Court Street in the Cobble Hill neighborhood when he was hit around 4:20 a.m.

Jimenez was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene. It’s unclear whether he will face any charges.

