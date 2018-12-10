Filed Under:Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 63-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV early Monday in Brooklyn.

Police said Pedro Jimenez, of Manhattan, was setting up cones for a film shoot on Douglas Street near Court Street in the Cobble Hill neighborhood when he was hit around 4:20 a.m.

Jimenez was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene. It’s unclear whether he will face any charges.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s