NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A company has issued a recall on more than 32,000 high chairs after reports of legs detaching from the seat, potentially causing it to fall.

New York-based Skip Hop, Inc., issued the voluntary recall on their charcoal gray or silver and white Tuo convertible high chairs.

Skip Hop says it has received 17 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The chairs were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Amazon, and other specialty children’s stores nationwide.

This issue affects the following date codes: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017, HH4/2017, HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092917, HH010518, HH030518, HH05182018, HH092717, HH05312018. This code is located on the back of the chair, above the “WARNING” section.

People with questions about the product can contact Skip Hop at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.