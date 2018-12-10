NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you think your love for pizza is an addiction, scientists say it may well be.

Experts at the National Institutes of Health say they have found a few reasons why many people can’t get enough pizza.

They say pizza is the perfect mix of salt, sugar and fat which satisfies the taste buds. And they say the smell of all of those ingredients cooking in a hot oven has a huge appeal because there’s nothing offensive about it.

The other foods described as “most problematic”?

Pizza Chocolate Chips Cookies Ice Cream French Fries Cheesburger Soda (not diet) Cake Cheese

“The current study provides preliminary evidence that not all foods are equally implicated in addictive-like eating behavior, and highly processed foods, which may share characteristics with drugs of abuse (e.g. high dose, rapid rate of absorption) appear to be particularly associated with ‘food addiction,'” the study concluded.

