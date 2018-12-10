NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the case where statues were vandalized at a Brooklyn church last week.

Andrew Oshesky, 28, of Brooklyn, faces two charges of criminal mischief: hate crime, two charges of criminal mischief: property damage, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of urinating in public.

Investigators said the suspect had just urinated on a group of angel statues in front of Our Lady Consolation Catholic Church in Williamsburg at around 4 a.m. on Sunday when he pushed two of them to the ground, leaving them destroyed on the sidewalk along Metropolitan Avenue.

The church suffered another attack back in July.