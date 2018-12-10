Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the case where statues were vandalized at a Brooklyn church last week.

Andrew Oshesky, 28, of Brooklyn, faces two charges of criminal mischief: hate crime, two charges of criminal mischief: property damage, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of urinating in public.

Investigators said the suspect had just urinated on a group of angel statues in front of Our Lady Consolation Catholic Church in Williamsburg at around 4 a.m. on Sunday when he pushed two of them to the ground, leaving them destroyed on the sidewalk along Metropolitan Avenue.

The church suffered another attack back in July.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s