NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders might see their commutes speed up soon.

For more than 20 years, the subways have been traveling slower than necessary for safety reasons. But that’s about to change.

The speed limit was raised over the weekend on parts of the N and R lines in Brooklyn.

By spring, the MTA hopes to safely increase the speed at dozens of locations.

“We expect that customers will feel the difference as the trains are traveling more quickly through those areas,” said Sally Librera, of the NYC Transit Department of Subways.

New York City subways are some of the slowest in the country. The average train speed is 17 miles per hour.