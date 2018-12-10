Filed Under:Bronx, deadly accident, Local TV, New York, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 19-year-old man has been killed after being pushed into traffic during a dispute in the Bronx.

Authorities say the teen was fatally struck by an ambulette near Bainbridge Avenue and East 194th Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.

First responders took the man to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the 19-year-old was having some sort of dispute with another person when he was pushed. The teen emerged from between two parked cars and was then hit by the vehicle.

The ambulette stayed on the scene and no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police told CBS2’s Valerie Castro that it’s not known what the dispute was about.

