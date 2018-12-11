Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The cold air continues to hold its grip on the northeast. We have mostly clear skies and dry weather for much of this week, and we can thank that dry spell to that batch of cold air.

1210weather1 12/11 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

So we can either be wet can cold, or just plain cold I’ll tale the cold! But the cold streak end by the end of the week.

1210weather2 12/11 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A warm front comes up form the south bringing a large rain maker that will warm temps up into the 50s by Saturday. Expect a rain chance through Sunday, and moderate temps next week.

1210weather3 12/11 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s