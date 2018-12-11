By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The cold air continues to hold its grip on the northeast. We have mostly clear skies and dry weather for much of this week, and we can thank that dry spell to that batch of cold air.

So we can either be wet can cold, or just plain cold I’ll tale the cold! But the cold streak end by the end of the week.

A warm front comes up form the south bringing a large rain maker that will warm temps up into the 50s by Saturday. Expect a rain chance through Sunday, and moderate temps next week.