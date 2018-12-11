  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Hunts Point, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video that shows a man punch a stranger in the face inside a Bronx subway station.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25 at the Hunts Point station.

bronx subway punch suspect nypd Video: Man Punched In Unprovoked Attack Inside Bronx Subway Station

(Credit: NYPD)

Video shows the suspect approach the 55-year-old victim and punch him once, knocking him down. The suspect appears to record the incident as he walks away.

Police said the men did not know each other and this was an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Police are also investigating another attack that happened the following day on board a 7 train in Queens.

In that incident, a man punched a 40-year-old woman in the face and head following a dispute.

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

