NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 56-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.

She was found lying in the road around 8 a.m. Tuesday at Avenue Y and Second Street in the Gravesend neighborhood.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the vehicle and driver involved.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

