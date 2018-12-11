NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to personally review plans to shut down the L train for 15 months of repairs.

The governor plans to tour the Canarsie Tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn on Thursday night.

The April 2019 shutdown is expected to disrupt the commutes of more than 200,000 city residents.

L train service will continue to operate between the Bedford Avenue and Canarsie Parkway stations in Brooklyn, but will not run between the boroughs.

The Canarsie tunnel flooded during Superstorm Sandy, and officials say long-term repairs are needed to prevent “major failures.”

Cuomo recently toured the Hudson River tunnel, too. He recorded video and shared it with President Donald Trump in an effort to secure federal funding for the Gateway Project.