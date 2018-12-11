NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former child patients of a local doctor say they remain haunted by indecent photos he took of them decades ago.

Dr. Reginald Archibald was considered an esteemed physician when he worked at Rockefeller University Hospital, but three years before his death in 2004 a former patient came forward with allegations of abuse.

More people have claimed he sexually abused them and took photos that could be considered pornography.

“Many pictures were taken of me over the 11 years and I would like to see them,” victim Ron Samuel said.

The accusers say in the 50s and 60s, the doctor used film cameras and in the 70s and 80s he used a Polaroid camera.

The hospital released a statement on Tuesday, saying they’re “working with patients and their attorneys, and we are committed to doing right by them.”