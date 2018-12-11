NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young girl was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in the Bronx Tuesday evening.

Police say a driver fled from the scene after striking the six-year-old in front of 1305 Harrod Ave. in the Soundview section around 5 p.m.

Medics arrived and rushed the victim to NYC Health/Hospitals + Jacobi with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of car police were looking for in connection to the incident.