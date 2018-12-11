GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Homeowners and resident sticker holders on Long Island say they deserve and pay for the right to park at LIRR commuter lots.

But with an explosion of cars and commuters, there’s no space for anyone driving to Long Island train stations. Now, a parking crackdown in Glen Cove is leaving some commuters with a mountain of tickets to deal with.

Looking at a new parking ticket, commuter Kerry Allison Gaines said she could not find a legal spot at her LIRR station during the morning rush.

“Park on a street a couple of blocks away or do what I did and windup with two tickets,” the frustrated commuter told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Too many cars and not enough parking spaces – a familiar problem for LIRR commuters everywhere on the island. Many have paid the price for trying to solve it on their own,

“The summons goes for about $250,” Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton said.

Whitton said ticketing is a last resort. His officers are fielding complaints from homeowners sick of cars on their lawns, on curbs, or inventing spaces by squeezing into every nook and cranny.

“Really what we’re after is voluntary compliance,” Whitton added.

A solution is not simple however, as the LIRR does not have jurisdiction over many parking lots. The local municipalities do and many are simply running out of space.

“There is not one cohesive group managing this. This is just one reason why I am so bullish on transit-oriented development,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Curran said it’s time to take on the issue regionally, with the commuter council, town supervisors, village leaders, and the railroad tackling expanded parking plans.

The Nassau County executive is calling for more walkable downtown areas and multi-story garages around the tracks.

In the meantime, CBS2 saw more commuters with nowhere left to park pulling onto the grass near the Glen Cove station.

“I’m a resident, but it’s impossible to find parking here,” Fanny Utsman said.

Parking legally at Glen Cove’s LIRR lots is free. The price of a ticket if you create your own spot is double what the penalty is in New York City.