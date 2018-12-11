NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday after being shot on Staten Island.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot late Sunday night after responding to reports of a domestic dispute in the Shore Acres neighborhood.

UPDATE: @NYPDOneill provides preliminary information about tonight’s police involved shooting in Staten Island. pic.twitter.com/EePwGnrr4c — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 10, 2018

Police said they encountered a man holding a 14-inch knife. The officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he allegedly moved toward them.

“You can see the male attempting to get past who we believe is his wife and coming at the officers. You hear multiple times, ‘shoot me, shoot me, shoot me,’ during this encounter,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. “A Taser was deployed by at least one of the officers. We believe it struck the individual, but unfortunately did not cause him to cease his attack.”

At this hour, an #NYPD officer on Staten Island has been shot — & is currently listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital. The suspect, also shot, has been pronounced deceased. The circumstances surrounding this police-involved shooting are being fully investigated. pic.twitter.com/nsxNOuyiQ5 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) December 10, 2018

Police said the officers were forced to open fire, shooting at least 10 shots.

The suspect, identified by sources as 50-year-old Faustino Dioso, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

.@NYCMayor met this morning with the NYPD officer who was shot on Staten Island last night. The officer is in stable condition. The Mayor was briefed at @SIUHospital by NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey and surgeon Dr. Vasiliy Sim. pic.twitter.com/sy14VM27Qa — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 10, 2018

Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the wounded officer in the hospital Monday.

He is expected to be released Tuesday and make a full recovery.