Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in Queens.

Eleven homes have been targeted since Oct. 25.

In the most recent incident on Dec. 3, police said the suspects entered a house near 46 Road and 204 Street through an unsecured door and stole approximately $3,000 in cash and jewelry from the 55-year-old homeowner.

queens burglary pattern nypd Police Search For Suspects Behind Spate Of Burglaries In Queens

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

In total, they’ve made off with more than $422,000 in property.

Police said they are searching for a dark-skinned man last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and a light-skinned man last seen wearing a hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

