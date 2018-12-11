NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in Queens.

Eleven homes have been targeted since Oct. 25.

In the most recent incident on Dec. 3, police said the suspects entered a house near 46 Road and 204 Street through an unsecured door and stole approximately $3,000 in cash and jewelry from the 55-year-old homeowner.

In total, they’ve made off with more than $422,000 in property.

Police said they are searching for a dark-skinned man last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and a light-skinned man last seen wearing a hooded jacket.

