RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at the Salvation Army office in Ronkonkoma, Long Island.

It’s overflowing with gifted and donated toys for children in need, with huge bags packed to the brim and ready to go.

Frenie Antoine of the Salvation Army Blue Point Corps says response to their “Angel Tree Program” has earmarked toys for more than 700 children and 400 families who couldn’t afford gifts on their own.

It’s quite a difference from a year ago when CBS2 first reported on a significant shortage of donated toys. Back then, folks feared that more than 100 kids would have to go without a gift on Christmas.

Officials feared there simply weren’t enough donations, but after the story aired on CBS2 the Salvation Army says all of that changed.

“Our phones wouldn’t stop ringing, people were coming in and bringing toys,” Antoine said.

She says the donations were over the top and beyond what they had hoped for. They’ve even carried over to this year’s Christmas, bringing in enough toys to service hundreds of kids, families, five schools and a family shelter.

The giving still hasn’t stopped, with people baring gifts arriving while we were here.

“These young kids don’t have anything so it’s important that on Christmas morning these boys and girls get to open up something,” donor Doreen Centeri.

Employees and volunteers want to offer their resounding thanks to the many who donated to make this Christmas a possibility to Suffolk County families in need.

The toys will be distributed to the children and their families on December 18th and 19th.

Anyone else who’d like to donate can send them to the following address:

The Salvation Army

211 Blue Point Avenue

Blue Point NY, 11715

You can also drop donations off at the following address:

The Salvation Army

4155 Veterans Highway, Suite 12

Ronkonkoma, NY 11799