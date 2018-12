By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Below normal temps stick around for another 48 hours before a warm front moves and and deletes the cold with a wash of rain.

We start of around 30° in NYC with teens and 20s north & west. Most of today is sunny but expect some afternoon clouds to flirt with the Tri-state by evening.

Today’s high: 40°. Clouds stick around tonight and we can expect a chance for some snow come midday Thursday.