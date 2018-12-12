It will look and feel a lot like yesterday with sunshine and chilly temps. There will be a slight breeze out there too, so expect feels like temps closer to the mid 30s.

We’ll see clouds on the increase tonight as our next system approaches. Even a flurry or snow shower is possible north and west, but much of the area should stay dry.

Tomorrow will feature some snow and rain around the area with light accumulations possible north and west. It will be mainly cloudy and chilly out there with highs near 40°.

We’ll quiet things down on Friday with perhaps a spot shower or some drizzle, but it looks like the bulk of the rain fills in at night. It will be milder that day, too, with highs around 50°.