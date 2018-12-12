Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It will look and feel a lot like yesterday with sunshine and chilly temps. There will be a slight breeze out there too, so expect feels like temps closer to the mid 30s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 12/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll see clouds on the increase tonight as our next system approaches. Even a flurry or snow shower is possible north and west, but much of the area should stay dry.

snowfall map 2 showers 12/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature some snow and rain around the area with light accumulations possible north and west. It will be mainly cloudy and chilly out there with highs near 40°.

nu tu 7day auto weather app7 12/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll quiet things down on Friday with perhaps a spot shower or some drizzle, but it looks like the bulk of the rain fills in at night. It will be milder that day, too, with highs around 50°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s