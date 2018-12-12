ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The family of one of 20 people killed in a limousine crash claims in a legal filing against New York state that the intersection where the accident occurred was unsafe.

The claim notice was filed Monday by an attorney representing the family of Amanda Rivenburg, one of 18 passengers in the limousine that barreled through a stop sign and crashed west of Albany on Oct. 6. Two pedestrians also died.

READ: Remembering Limo Crash Victims: ‘They Would Do Anything For You’

According to the filing, the limo had been cited for code violations and shouldn’t have been on the road. The claim lists the state transportation and motor vehicle departments. State officials said the agencies acted appropriately.

Among the limousine passengers were:

Shane and Erin McGowan

Amy and Axel Steenburg

Rich Steenburg

Abigail “Abby” and Adam Jackson

Mary and Rob Dyson

Allison King

Patrick Cushing

Amanda Halse

Matthew Coons

Scott Lisinicchia

Amanda Rivenburg

Michael Ukaj

Rachel Cavosie

Savanna Bursese

The limousine company’s operator, Nauman Hussain, has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Rivenburg’s family had previously sued Hussain and his father, the limo company’s owner.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)