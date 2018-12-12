BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — An incredible donation from a real-life Kris Kringle answered prayers in Connecticut, where thieves made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of gifts for needy children.

Bikes, blocks, bags, and bags filled with toys were unloaded from a filled-to-the-brim U-Haul outside the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship on Wednesday.

“It’s like watching someone save Christmas, basically,” Massachusetts resident Laflyn Wilson said.

On December 1st, a group of heartless grinches busted into a series of storage containers and made off with over $8,000 in toys tucked away for Toys For Tots.

“We were beside ourselves, we were overwhelmed, stressed, our hearts were crushed,” director Eric Torres said.

Members of the church were over the moon thanks to Lucas Burnley of Orleans, Massachusetts, who raised money by auctioning off handmade knives from his company, Burnley Knives.

Burnley then spent eight days buying toys before loading up the moving truck and heading to Bridgeport with $45,000 worth of priceless memories.

thanks to this colossal donation and gifts from as far away as the deep south, 6,500 children will receive gifts this Christmas.

Regarding the initial theft, police in Bridgeport are looking for two persons of interest and tell CBS to expect arrests soon.