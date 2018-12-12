NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One man’s campaign to change the Christmas decorations at the Holland Tunnel is causing quite a buzz.

Every year, the entrance to the tunnel gets a holiday makeover with two wreaths and a Christmas tree.

One man isn’t happy with the decor and created an online petition to change it.

Cory Windelspecht created the petition, saying the tree placed over the letter N may trigger people who have obsessive compulsive disorder.

He wanted the tree moved to cover the letter A, where he said it would work perfectly.

The Port Authority has responded to the petition and has created an online poll complete with mockups of four possibilities.

The poll will run until 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

“This season is no time for discourse and debate, but for festive holiday cheer,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “In the spirit of the holidays, what matters most to us is customer experience and what our faithful travelers expect when they use our facilities. So without further delay, we’ll listen to what they have to say and their opinions will guide how we proceed.”

You can vote on your favorite by clicking here.