Filed Under:Brooklyn, Jazmine Headley, Local TV, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn mother whose arrest sparked outrage is due in a New Jersey courtroom Wednesday in a separate case.

Jazmine Headley, 23, was released from Rikers Island and reunited with her 1-year-old son, Damone, late Tuesday night.

She had been in jail since her controversial arrest last Friday at the SNAP center in Boerum Hill.

“I’m just happy to be free and I just need to see my boy,” Headley said Tuesday.

jazmine headley reunited with son Brooklyn Mother At Center Of Controversial Arrest Due In N.J. Court In Unrelated Case

Jazmine Headley is reunited with her son, 1-year-old Damone, after video of her arrest went viral.

“This never should’ve happened,” said her mother, Jacquelin Jenkins. “Devastating, just devastating. The images continue in your head.”

After the arrest, Headley was held on a warrant from an unrelated credit card fraud case in New Jersey.

The Brooklyn district attorney has dropped all charges against Headley, and the city’s Human Resources Administration commissioner apologized for the incident.

Headley’s mother told CBS2 the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city.

