NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of the violent arrest of a young mother in Brooklyn is just one of several incidents over the past week weighing on the nation’s largest police force.

Is it just a string of bad luck? Or rather systematic problems finally coming to light for the NYPD?

“It’s our duty and obligation to review it and make sure we can learn from it,” the department’s Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Wednesday, in response to three troubling high-profile incidents in the last week.

Most recently, explosive cell phone video from a social services office in Boerum Hill shows a 23-year-old Jazmine Headley having her child stripped from her arms by three officers for refusing to leave. One officer was even seen waving a Taser at the crowd that gathered around the commotion.

WATCH: De Blasio Addresses Arrest Of Jazmine Headley

Shea says proper training for officers in cases involving the city’s Human Resources Administration will “be part of the process going forward.”

In the second incident, surveillance video exclusively obtained by CBS2 shows a wild shootout between a fleeing robbery suspect and an NYPD officer giving chase in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

The officer fired his service weapon 27 times in the span of just one block, according to investigators, with one hand on the gun while sprinting. Police say he eventually struck his target, but not before hitting two innocent bystanders, a 12-year-old girl and her babysitter.

Shea says that case is being investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Unit. He did not, however, answer CBS2’s question whether or not officers are trained to shoot in such a manner with one hand on the run.

In incident number three, Officer Amir Pali was accidentally shot by another cop while responding to a domestic dispute on Staten Island that took a violent turn. Pali received a rousing ovation as he was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

“We’re very thankful to have him home at this time,” Shea said.

The running theme from the city’s brass was that more investigation is needed in all three incidents.