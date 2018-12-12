NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Customs agents came across some unusual stowaways over the weekend at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Authorities said they found 70 live finches hidden inside hair rollers in a black duffel bag.

The passenger carrying the bag had just arrived Saturday from Georgetown, Guyana.

“CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defense to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the Nation’s agricultural economy,” said Troy Miller, director of field operations for the New York Field Office.

The birds were quarantined and handed over to U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians.

Back in March, customs agents intercepted another 20 finches at JFK Airport. They had been hidden in a similar fashion and also arrived from Guyana.