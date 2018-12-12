NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Rangers say defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined two to four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Shattenkirk left in the second period of Monday night’s game in Tampa. He took a check around the left shoulder and had a sling on his arm postgame.

OFFICIAL: #NYR defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined for two-to-four weeks with a shoulder separation suffered on Monday, Dec. 10 against Tampa Bay. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 12, 2018

The 29-year-old was checked out on Tuesday. General manager Jeff Gorton announced Wednesday that Shattenkirk had a separated shoulder.

Shattenkirk has one goal, seven assists and zero penalty minutes in 29 games this season. He suffered a knee injury last January that ended his season.

