NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council will hold the first of three planned hearings Wednesday to discuss Amazon’s decision to build part of its second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

Some city and state officials want to look into how the deal was made – behind closed doors and without public input.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson says the agreement was reached without going through the City Council’s land review process. He also says New Yorkers are rightfully concerned about gentrification, displacement and how taxpayer dollars are being used.

“I think something is fundamentally wrong when you’re giving this much money away and public land away, and it’s cloaked in secrecy,” Johnson said last month.

Protestors are expected to show up Wednesday at City Hall, as well. Last month, some rallied at the proposed site in Long Island City.

“We are here today because we want to make sure that we send a message loud and clear,” said Maritza Silva Farrell, of the Alliance for Greater New York. “Amazon and Jeff Bezos are not welcome in our city with this kind of subsidies.”

Web Extra: Read The Complete Agreement (.pdf)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the deal last month, saying the state and city are giving Amazon nearly $3 billion in various tax breaks in exchange for more than 25,000 jobs and $27.5 billion in new revenue.

“You’re going to see jobs for sure – for kids that come out of New York City public schools, for young people who come out of public housing,” the mayor said.

If you cannot attend Wednesday’s meeting, you’re invited to submit your questions or comments using the hashtag #AmazonAnswersNYC.