NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Police Department is asking for help identifying a man shown on video smashing the glass on the synagogue’s message board with his elbow around midnight on Nov. 10.

The incident happened in front of 133 East 29 St.

The individual is described as a male with a beard, last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), log into the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or text to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.