NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents scrambled to get to safety after a house partially collapsed into another home in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the two-story single-family home on Hillside Avenue in Breezy Point was being raised when it slipped around 2 p.m.

The home became unstable and partially collapsed onto an adjacent home.

No injuries were reported as the city’s Department of Building issued stop work and vacate orders for the two properties.

The investigation into what caused the partial collapse is ongoing.

