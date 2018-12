NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a first for Sesame Street, the popular children’s show introduced a homeless character.

Sesame Street is hoping to raise awareness about childhood homelessness with the storyline of the new muppet named Lily.

Lily’s family lost their home, so they live with friends.

Together, we got this. Lily and @Elmo share a special way they show each other support and kindness. For more resources for children and families experiencing homelessness: https://t.co/v51GxooXcP pic.twitter.com/gWlPWNWC5C — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 12, 2018

The character was previously introduced as someone whose family struggles with getting enough food.

Lily’s story will not appear on television, rather she’ll appear on the show’s online resources.