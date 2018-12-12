CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Pearl River teacher has been arrested on drug charges after a man she was with was stabbed on Saturday and the pair showed up at an emergency room, police said.

Clarkstown police said Denise Christensen, a 53-year-old Pearl River special education teacher at Pearl River High School, had cocaine in the vehicle she drove to Nyack Hospital.

She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th (felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance cocaine 5th (felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (misdemeanor).

The wounded man — Carl Mason, 29, of Sparkill, N.Y. — was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (misdemeanor).

Investigators said Christensen and Mason arrived at Nyack Hospital around 1:30 p.m. and were not forthcoming about how Mason got stabbed, and a search of their vehicle uncovered the cocaine.

Christensen has been placed on administrative leave, the Pearl River school district said.

READ: Statement From Pearl River School District

“The incident that led to (Christensen’s) arrest did not involve students, nor did it take place on school property,” said Superintendent of Schools Marco F. Pochintesta. “We hold educators and other district employees to the highest standards of conduct in the best interest of students.”