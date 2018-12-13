NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Knicks have signed guard Allonzo Trier to a guaranteed deal, rewarding the undrafted rookie’s strong start to the season.
The Knicks say Thursday that Trier became the first two-way player to sign a guaranteed NBA contract within the first two months of the season. The team acted quickly to make sure Trier wouldn’t have to spend time in the NBA G League after he was one of the top contributors to the Knicks.
Trier is averaging 11.3 points in 27 games and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks third among first-year players.
He was signed to a two-way contract on July 3 after the former Arizona guard wasn’t taken in the draft despite averaging 18.1 points as a junior.
To make room on the roster for Trier’s contract, the Knicks waived guard Ron Baker.
“NYK was truly great to me,” Baker tweeted shortly after the news broke. “My family, friends and I can’t thank you enough!”
