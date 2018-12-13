MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Pop superstar Ariana Grande unknowingly caused a zamboni-sized commotion after she posted a picture of herself skating at an ice rink in northern New Jersey.

Fans scrambled to the rink, only to find out the performer was long gone.

Grande struck a pose on Instagram in a photo from a private skate with her friends at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair.

The photo from Saturday night has racked up over 4 million likes. The arena’s owner says the entertainer was with four or five friends plus her security detail, but didn’t post the photo until late Tuesday.

Owner Joe Gauweiler says fans were calling all night, asking if she was still there creating a bit of pandemonium at an already busy time for the rink. Still, he says it was all in good fun.

“It was nice to have her here, I hope she comes back,” Gauweiler said.

As far as Grande’s fans are concerned, they just wish they were around to catch a glimpse of the “thank u, next” singer.

“When we saw it we were going crazy,” Montclair teen Tatyanna Thomas said. “Like why is she in our town? We wouldn’t expect it.”

Workers at the rink say Grande reserved the ice time for an hour and a half, and skated for about 40 minutes before taking off.