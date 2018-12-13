NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD said they were monitoring multiple bomb threats across New York City Thursday.

The NYPD said the threats do not appear to be credible and were sent electronically to numerous locations.

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

It’s part of a pattern of electronically sent targeting various locations across the country, the NYPD said.

NYPD officials urged vigilance and reminded people that if they “see something, say something.” You can contact the NYPD’s counterterrorism hotline at 1-888-NYC-SAFE or email nypdsafe[at]nypd.org.

At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money. We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

All reports are kept confidential.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” the FBI said in a statement. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

The Suffolk County Police Department has responded to at least 11 bomb threat incidents during which businesses, one school and one medical facility received an email demanding money. The threats are being investigated, but are deemed to be non-credible at this time. — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) December 13, 2018

Suffolk County Police said they’d responded to at least 11 of the emailed bomb threats.

Examples Of Threat Message

Sources tell CBS News the threats are related to an email which demands a Bitcoin payment. Sources told CBS News the threats appear to be extortion attempts for money or cause disruption.

Well, that's a new one. I just got a random bomb threat via email, demanding bitcoin payment. Since I'm at the coff… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Lance King (@analogfusion) December 13, 2018

So I actually just got a bomb threat in my work email today ordering me to send the person $20,000 via bitcoin or t… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Ryanocerous Grant (@TheeRyanGrant) December 13, 2018

The threats are similar to computer hacking and extortion scheme that targeted the computers of the City of Newark and dozens of other hospitals, municipalities, and public institutions over a span of 34 months. Two Iranian men have been indicted by federal authorities in connection to those ransomware attacks.