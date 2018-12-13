CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, FBI, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD said they were monitoring multiple bomb threats across New York City Thursday.

The NYPD said the threats do not appear to be credible and were sent electronically to numerous locations.

It’s part of a pattern of electronically sent targeting various locations across the country, the NYPD said.

NYPD officials urged vigilance and reminded people that if they “see something, say something.” You can contact the NYPD’s counterterrorism hotline at 1-888-NYC-SAFE or email nypdsafe[at]nypd.org.

All reports are kept confidential.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” the FBI said in a statement. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Suffolk County Police said they’d responded to at least 11 of the emailed bomb threats.

Examples Of Threat Message

Sources tell CBS News the threats are related to an email which demands a Bitcoin payment. Sources told CBS News the threats appear to be extortion attempts for money or cause disruption.

The threats are similar to computer hacking and extortion scheme that targeted the computers of the City of Newark and dozens of other hospitals, municipalities, and public institutions over a span of 34 months. Two Iranian men have been indicted by federal authorities in connection to those ransomware attacks.

 

