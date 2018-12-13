Camp Cabin To Memorialize Scout Andrew McMorris, Killed In Roadside Crash

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The family and members of the Suffolk County branch of Boy Scouts of America are trying to raise $100,000 to memorialize one of their own killed in a crash last October.

Scout Troop 161 seek to build a new Adirondack Cabin at Baiting Hollow Scout Camp in honor of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris.

Police said Thomas Murphy, 59, was behind the wheel of a white SUV that struck five Boy Scouts walking along the shoulder of tree-lined David Terry Road in Manorville. The boys range in age from 12 to 16 years old and were accompanied by adult chaperones.

Murphy stayed at the scene as the victims were taken to the hospital, police said. McMorris, 12, of Wading River, later died of his injuries.

Police said 15-year-old Thomas Lane, of Shoreham, was seriously hurt, while 16-year-old Denis Lane, of Shoreham, 15-year-old Kaden Lynch, of Calverton, and 15-year-old Matthew Yakaboski suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Murphy pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated. The aggravated DWI charge indicates his blood alcohol content was more than .18.

Murphy admitted on the scene to consuming three drinks at the Swan Lake Golf Club before the crash. The district attorney said he refused an offer by a colleague to drive him home – a decision he will live with for the rest of his life. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone interested in donating to the Scout Troop fundraiser can call 631-924-7000 or visit sccbsa.org/mcmorris.