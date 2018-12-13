NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A funeral will be held Thursday for a firefighter killed in an apparent road rage incident in Brooklyn.

Faizal Coto will be laid to rest around 11 a.m. at Leone Funeral Home Inc. in Park Slope.

The 33-year-old was killed over the weekend on the Belt Parkway. He was found lying on the ground next to his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang early Sunday morning.

A 911 caller said there had been a crash, but when police arrived, the other vehicle was nowhere to be found.

The city’s medical examiner determined Coto’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to his head.

Joseph Demond, an alleged gang member, was arrested Tuesday and charged in the case.

Coto spent the past three years at Engine 245 in Brooklyn and was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist.