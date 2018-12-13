FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will not play against the Houston Texans on Saturday because of injuries, the team announced on Thursday.

Crowell is dealing with a toe ailment that kept him out of practice all week. He leads the Jets with 685 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Elijah McGuire, who is questionable with an ankle injury, and rookie Trenton Cannon are expected to replace Crowell in the backfield.

RB Isaiah Crowell, WR Quincy Enunwa are both OUT for #HOUvsNYJ OLB Jordan Jenkins will be a game-time decision https://t.co/6yXZWiG21F — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 13, 2018

Enunwa has been sidelined this week by an ankle injury. He leads the Jets with 38 receptions despite missing two games earlier this season.

The Jets also announced Thursday that backup linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will also be out with a concussion.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (sore foot) and linebackers Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/ankle) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) are questionable.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)