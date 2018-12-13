NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a blaze that spread to several commercial buildings overnight in Sunnyside, Queens.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the address for New York Style Eats on Queens Boulevard, causing part of the building to collapse.

Watch: FDNY Shares Update On Five-Alarm Sunnyside Fire

Officials said at least 12 people were hurt, including seven firefighters. One civilian’s injuries were described as serious.

The flames spread to five other structures, and nearby buildings were evacuated.

SEE IT: Sunnyside Explosion

One pet store owner told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis he’s worried about his business, where about two dozen dogs are inside. He said he called a veterinarian to help him remove the animals.

“It’s sad, it’s sad, because it traveled so quick and it could get to my animals. That’s the main thing,” Steven DiSimone said. “The good thing is the fire department is doing a wonderful job.

“But there was a big explosion. I saw almost three firefighters blew out from the basement out to the ground,” said resident Eric Guvercin. “One of the fire department guys picked up his helmet and he ran back there to do his job,” he added. “I feel bad that I have to see this, because the holidays are coming up now.”

The owner of the building told DeAngelis many of the businesses have been there for 20 years and the building has been in his family for three generations.

The Office of Emergency Management urges drivers to avoid the area.