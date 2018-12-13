GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS Local) — A Wisconsin woman said her motherly instincts kicked in Monday when she spotted a bizarre pursuit in Green Bay — a wild turkey chasing a child down the street after school.

“As we got closer, you just saw this kid’s eyes completely bugged out and this turkey running full speed,” Vanessa Miramontes told WBAY. “I knew I had to do something to help in the slightest.”

Miramontes said she drove her SUV between the child and the turkey, stopping the chase.

“My first concern was that I didn’t want to see the kid run out in the road trying to get away from this and get hit by car,” said Miramontes. “I instinctively turned in front of it.”

Miramontes said she didn’t want to hurt the turkey — just slow it down enough so another vehicle could pick up the child and bring him home.

“Don’t get in vehicles with strangers, but I think the circumstances are different when you are being chased by a turkey,” said Miramontes.

The moment was caught on camera by Evan Skaletski, who shared it with WBAY.

Locals believe the suspect was “Smoke,” a turkey that’s been a fixture in Green Bay’s Ashwaubenon neighborhood since spring.