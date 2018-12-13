WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a holiday display in the Garden State that goes way beyond just lights. In fact, it has more than 100 blow-up figures.

CBS2’s Meg Baker saw it firsthand on Thursday and spoke to the owners.

Baker ventured into what the homeowners call “Penguin Paradise.” The area is new this year for families to come and explore. On Thursday, Baker met dozens of people who said this winter wonderland in Wayne has become a part of their holiday tradition.

You cant miss it. Just off Rt. 46 on Fairfield Road is the Martorana Christmas house, with hundreds of blow-up Santas, dozens of snowmen, Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” and many more familiar characters.

“Really nice the way that they put all of this up for everyone to come see and they don’t mind people walking on their land,” Wayne resident Russel Conklin said.

“We liked Rudolph a lot. He’s huge!” Lori Conklin added.

In all, there are 180 blow-up figures, some more than 20 feet tall.

“That’s my job. Put everything up, take it down,” said homeowner Rich Martorana, who said it takes three weeks to assemble his display.

Gina and Rich Martorano have been going all out for Christmas for five years now.

When asked where she stores everything, Gina said, “We have a couple sheds in the back. … I need to buy another one this year.”

This year is extra special. Kids can sit down at Santa’s desk and write him a letter and then put it in one of three mailboxes addressed to the North Pole.

“I think it’s incredible. It’s just breathtaking how much stuff they have,” seventh grader Joe Joe Alexander said.

High above Santa is Darth Vader, an anniversary present from Gina gave to Rich.

As for how much all this costs?

“Hahaha, shhhh … I go all over to get them every year. I get a lot of them in the summer when they’re not that expensive,” Gina said.

The couple also accepts donations.

“I have some people that contact me for help around Christmas. We accept toys, unwrapped toys and gifts for needy families and we distribute them before Christmas,” Gina said.

The inside of their home is also decked out. The lights go on at 8 a.m. and stay on until midnight. This way they say kids on buses can see them on their way to and from school.

The couple does an equally extravagant display for Halloween, too.